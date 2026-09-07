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2026 September 7   16:24

shipbuilding

Greek shipowner Navios takes second $106m 7,900-TEU boxship from South Korea

Greek shipowner Navios Maritime Partners has taken delivery of the 7,900-TEU Navios Turquoise from South Korea’s HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, the second of four sisterships in a programme costing about $106m per vessel, according to Navios Maritime Partners.  

The 2026-built containership was handed over on 2 September following a naming ceremony in South Korea and left on its maiden voyage.  Navios has chartered the vessel for about four years at a net rate of $42,463 per day.

The unnamed charterer has an option for about another two years at $46,906 per day.  

Navios Turquoise is LNG- and methanol-ready, fitted with a scrubber and equipped with Alternative Maritime Power capability.  The contractual purchase price was $102.75m, with about $3.25m of additional features taking the investment to about $106m.  The vessel was scheduled to enter the North Asia-Australia service via Busan in week 36, with departure from the South Korean port scheduled for 5 September.  

The first ship in the series, Navios Cyan, was delivered on 21 May. HJ Shipbuilding & Construction initially secured two 7,900-TEU vessels in 2024 before Navios exercised options for another two, expanding the programme to four ships.  

Two 7,900-TEU newbuildings remain in the programme for delivery during the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.  

Navios Maritime Partners is a Marshall Islands-incorporated international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels with its principal executive offices in Piraeus. As of 20 August, its fleet comprised 65 dry bulk vessels, 50 containerships and 60 tankers, including vessels under construction, with $4.4bn of contracted revenue extending through 2037.  

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding company operating the Yeongdo shipyard in Busan. Its commercial shipbuilding portfolio includes LNG dual-fuel and methanol dual-fuel containerships.

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