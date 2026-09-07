Norwegian ferry operator Rødne takes delivery of electric catamaran from domestic shipyard

Norwegian ferry operator Rødne Trafikk has taken delivery of the fully electric 46-metre catamaran Rygerlys from domestic shipyard Oma Baatbyggeri for a 10-year contract on the Lauvvik-Lysebotn route, according to Rødne and Oma Baatbyggeri.

The vessel was handed over on 4 September at Oma’s yard in Stord, western Norway, and has capacity for up to 97 passengers and 12 cars as well as trucks and cargo. Rygerlys is 11 metres wide and has a service speed of 19 knots.

The catamaran has arrived at Forsand for commissioning and testing of charging infrastructure and the quays it will use in Lysefjord before entering service.

Kolumbus lists 14 September as the provisional start date, with the winter timetable due to begin on 1 October. The handover follows an earlier plan for Rygerlys to start operating on 1 July.

The aluminium vessel was built at Oma’s Stord yard with about 20 Norwegian subcontractors.

Rødne was founded in 1956 and operates scheduled passenger, ambulance and tourism services through Rødne Trafikk, Rødne Ambulanse and Rødne Fjord Cruise. It has 165 permanent employees and is headquartered at Sjernarøy in Rogaland.

Oma Baatbyggeri is a family-owned Norwegian shipyard established in 1909 and based at Leirvik on Stord. It builds aluminium passenger and vehicle catamarans, including hybrid and fully electric vessels.