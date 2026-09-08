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2026 September 8   00:27

shipbuilding

Turkish GSD Holding orders 40,300-dwt handysize from Japanese shipbuilder NSY

Turkish GSD Holding has ordered a 40,300-dwt handysize newbuilding from Japan’s NSY Group for delivery in 2030 through Marshall Islands-based Lena Maritime Limited, according to GSD Holding’s filing with KAP.  

Lena Maritime signed the shipbuilding and sale agreement on 6 September with Laurel World Maritime S.A., a subsidiary of Japan’s Itochu Corporation. Itochu is acting as guarantor for the transaction.  GSD did not disclose the contract price, the specific shipyard within NSY Group that will build the vessel or details of its propulsion system.  

The order follows a letter of intent signed on 28 July for one handysize dry bulk newbuilding in Japan with Itochu or a subsidiary guaranteed by the Japanese group.  

GSD decided on 20 August that Lena Maritime would acquire the vessel. Its deadweight, delivery year and contractual counterparty had not been disclosed at that stage.  

The latest contract follows a February agreement for a 64,000-dwt dry bulk newbuilding from NSY Group for delivery in 2029, also involving Laurel World Maritime and an Itochu guarantee.  

GSD Holding was established in Turkey in 1986 and operates maritime businesses through dedicated shipping subsidiaries.

Lena Maritime Limited is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and forms part of GSD’s shipping structure.  

Laurel World Maritime S.A. is a subsidiary of Itochu Corporation. Itochu is a Japanese general trading company with activities spanning machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food, textiles, real estate, ICT and financial services.  

Nihon Shipyard, or NSY, handles the design and sale of commercial ships and offshore floating structures, excluding LNG carriers.

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