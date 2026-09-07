UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

The United Arab Emirates is accelerating east coast port expansion, pipelines and rail links to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz for energy exports and trade, according to the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the push includes increasing port capacity on the country’s east coast, strengthening pipeline and railway networks and developing alternative cargo corridors.

“Our energy exports will not be held hostage, nor will our trade and economic activity,” Gargash told the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.

Many of the projects were already under development, but recent disruption in the region has accelerated their timelines and increased the urgency of implementation. The UAE’s east coast provides direct access to the Arabian Sea, allowing ships to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Recent disruption in the waterway has included attacks on Emirati oil tankers.

“Freedom of navigation is not a concession to be granted, nor a principle to be renegotiated under pressure,” Gargash said.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the UAE state-owned oil producer known as ADNOC, operates an approximately 406-km crude pipeline to Fujairah with capacity of about 1.5m barrels per day. A second pipeline launched in 2025 to double export capacity through Fujairah was 50% complete in May and is being accelerated towards 2027.

Etihad Rail is the Emirati developer and operator of the national railway network. Its 900-km system serves 11 freight terminals and four major ports.

AD Ports Group is an Emirati ports and logistics group and operator of Fujairah Terminals. In May, it agreed with Emirati petrochemical producer Borouge to explore an alternative international export hub on the UAE’s east coast using Fujairah Terminals and other eastern port facilities.