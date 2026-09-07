  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

2026 September 7   17:04

shipping

UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

The United Arab Emirates is accelerating east coast port expansion, pipelines and rail links to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz for energy exports and trade, according to the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.  

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the push includes increasing port capacity on the country’s east coast, strengthening pipeline and railway networks and developing alternative cargo corridors.  

“Our energy exports will not be held hostage, nor will our trade and economic activity,” Gargash told the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.  

Many of the projects were already under development, but recent disruption in the region has accelerated their timelines and increased the urgency of implementation.  The UAE’s east coast provides direct access to the Arabian Sea, allowing ships to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Recent disruption in the waterway has included attacks on Emirati oil tankers.  

“Freedom of navigation is not a concession to be granted, nor a principle to be renegotiated under pressure,” Gargash said. 

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the UAE state-owned oil producer known as ADNOC, operates an approximately 406-km crude pipeline to Fujairah with capacity of about 1.5m barrels per day. A second pipeline launched in 2025 to double export capacity through Fujairah was 50% complete in May and is being accelerated towards 2027.  

Etihad Rail is the Emirati developer and operator of the national railway network. Its 900-km system serves 11 freight terminals and four major ports.  

AD Ports Group is an Emirati ports and logistics group and operator of Fujairah Terminals. In May, it agreed with Emirati petrochemical producer Borouge to explore an alternative international export hub on the UAE’s east coast using Fujairah Terminals and other eastern port facilities.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

17:16

New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

16:47

China completes first green methanol bunkering of international bulker

16:34

Norwegian ferry operator Rødne takes delivery of electric catamaran from domestic shipyard

16:24

Greek shipowner Navios takes second $106m 7,900-TEU boxship from South Korea

15:56

Chinese shipyard SWS signs 2+3 cruise ship MoU with Norwegian newcomer Nor Cruises

15:04

Russian tanker Pioner 1 towed off Turkey with 96,544 tonnes of crude

15:02

Damen signs long-term engine deal with Everllence for methanol-ready tugs

14:58

Kongsberg Maritime to buy Finnish Arctic propulsor maker Steerprop

14:49

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy nearly halves Europe voyage via Arctic route

14:14

TotalEnergies launches marine engine oil after tests show 1.5% fuel savings

13:54

China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

13:30

300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

12:20

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

11:11

German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

10:07

Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

09:31

Global bunker shortage looms as key hub stocks fall 30% below seasonal norms

08:27

Yemen coast guard detains sanctioned tanker NEREIDA

08:26

ICTSI completes $84m-plus Gdynia terminal upgrade

07:16

Chilean port operator Neltume drops $600m Uruguay claim without payout

06:59

North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

06:57

Iran plans exclusion zone outside Hormuz and sanctions threat for ships

06:45

Hormuz commodity traffic sinks to 10 ships a day after tanker attacks

06:35

Latvia tightens Baltic port grain checks as Russian transit surges

06:24

Anti-immigration protesters shut road access to UK's Port of Dover

2026 September 6

09:01

Global newbuild contracting falls 23.7% as China grabs 85.4% share in August

08:55

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

08:47

Rotterdam World Gateway closes biggest-ever financing for expansion

02:24

Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

01:48

Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news