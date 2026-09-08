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2026 September 8   01:37

shipbuilding

Scottish gas firm Babcock LGE wins Samsung contract for four Oceonix VLGCs

Scottish gas systems specialist Babcock LGE has secured a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries for four 88,000-cbm VLGCs being built for London-based shipowner and fleet manager Oceonix, according to a company statement.  

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029. Babcock LGE and Samsung Heavy Industries will work through the engineering and delivery programme for all four ships, with Babcock LGE also planning to support their gas systems after delivery.  The contract value was not disclosed.  

“Securing this latest contract with Samsung Heavy Industries reflects the strength of our relationship, the confidence Samsung continues to place in our technology and team,” Babcock LGE commercial director Andrew Fitzgerald said.  

The deal adds another Samsung Heavy Industries project to Babcock LGE’s orderbook following previous work with the South Korean shipbuilder on liquefied-gas carriers.  

Babcock LGE is the liquefied-gas equipment business of UK engineering group Babcock International. Based in Rosyth, Scotland, it designs and supplies cargo-handling and fuel-gas systems for LPG, ammonia, LNG, ethane and carbon dioxide carriers. The company has more than 50 years of engineering experience and has designed more than 600 systems for international customers.  

Babcock International is a UK engineering group active in marine, nuclear, land and aviation engineering and support services. 

Samsung Heavy Industries, established in 1974, is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company whose activities include commercial vessels, offshore production units and marine technology development.  

Oceonix was established in 2018 and is headquartered in London. The privately held maritime company provides commercial and fleet-management services and has operations in Cyprus, Malta and Singapore.

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