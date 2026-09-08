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2026 September 8   09:17

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Russia weighs first Arctic grain exports as Northern Sea Route traffic expands

Russia is considering the Northern Sea Route as a grain-export corridor for the first time as commercial Arctic shipping expands, according to a Grain Brokers Australia market commentary.  

Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Borovoi said in late August: “We didn't previously consider the Northern Sea Route, but now it can be considered.” No Russian grain exports through the Arctic were under way at the time.  

Peter McMeekin of Grain Brokers Australia said use of the route for bulk grain and oilseed shipments remained limited, but growing Russian agricultural exports through Baltic ports “may also prompt some experimentation” with Arctic shipping.  

The comments stop short of confirming any grain voyage or formal programme to test agricultural shipments on the route.  

Commercial use of the Arctic corridor is nevertheless expanding in other cargo sectors.  Sea Legend Shipping began a seasonal container service from Ningbo-Zhoushan to Europe on 15 August following a trial voyage in 2025.  A vessel carrying 14,000 tonnes of bagged chemical products left Dalian for Europe via the Arctic on 2 September.  

Six Chinese shipping companies are planning more than 40 Arctic voyages this year, with 19 bulk carriers among the vessels deployed. None of the identified cargoes included grain or other agricultural commodities.  

Russia is also seeking year-round navigation and a wider Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor linking St Petersburg and Murmansk with Vladivostok and Asia-Pacific markets.  

Northern Sea Route transit cargo reached a record 3.2m tonnes in 2025. Russia and China have agreed a roadmap targeting 20m tonnes of bilateral cargo traffic on the route by 2030.  

McMeekin said the Arctic corridor remained a seasonal supplement rather than a replacement for established trade lanes. Ice conditions, vessel requirements, insurance costs and limited infrastructure remain constraints, while the economics of bulk agricultural shipments have yet to be demonstrated at scale.  

Grain Brokers Australia is an Australian grain-marketing advisory business providing market intelligence to growers. It says it has more than 20 years of experience, operates across five Australian states and works with more than 900 growers. 

Topics:

Arctic

grain

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