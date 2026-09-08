  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Iranian tanker owner NITC stacks nearly two dozen ships off Sri Lanka

2026 September 8   12:07

shipping

Iranian tanker owner NITC stacks nearly two dozen ships off Sri Lanka

 Iranian tanker owner National Iranian Tanker Co has concentrated nearly two dozen vessels in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka over the past two months as US strikes and a naval blockade disrupt Iran’s oil-shipping network, according to TradeWinds.  

Sri Lankan authorities separately confirmed a large Iranian tanker presence, saying on 29 August that 20 Iranian fuel tankers were outside the country’s exclusive economic zone and were being monitored.  

Authorities have also monitored 11 US-sanctioned Iranian oil tankers south of Galle. The vessels were in international waters and had received no fuel, water, food or other supplies from Sri Lanka, while Colombo had received no formal request from Iran concerning the ships.  

The build-up was already visible on 11 August, when 13 empty Iran-flagged tankers were anchored off Galle. Iranian tankers had increasingly been moving towards anchorages in the Indo-Pacific rather than returning to Iranian ports.  

Six NITC-owned VLCCs and two of the company’s suezmaxes have been struck by US forces since the conflict began.  On 5 September, US forces permanently disabled the crude carriers Downy off Kharg Island and Stark 1 near Jask and destroyed the unladen Kylo, also known as Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman.

The strikes followed ballistic-missile attacks on two US Navy warships.  The Iran-flagged Downy, IMO 9218480, is linked to NITC in US Treasury sanctions records.  Iranian crude loadings fell from about 2m barrels per day in March to between 220,000 and 255,000 barrels per day in August as the blockade constrained exports through the Strait of Hormuz.  

Tehran-based NITC was founded in 1955. The company says it was privatised in 2000, when its shares passed to three pension funds. US Treasury sanctions records classify NITC as a Government of Iran entity.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:40

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Lantis fund 10 projects to shift cargo off roads

12:51

UAE shiprepairer SAFEEN adds country’s largest floating dock in Abu Dhabi

11:52

IAA PortNews: Commissioning of Vostok Oil to boost crude oil shipments to 30 million tonnes in 2H, 2027, Rosneft says

11:07

China to open 134-km Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships on 16 September

10:20

South Korean carrier HMM signs $3.5bn 25-year Vale deal for eight Newcastlemaxes

09:17

Russia weighs first Arctic grain exports as Northern Sea Route traffic expands

08:07

Ilya Espino de Marotta takes over as Panama Canal's first female administrator

07:13

Russian Arctic LNG 2 hits Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean with $1bn-plus claim

06:59

Hapag-Lloyd gets until 27 September to reshape $4.2bn ZIM bid

05:55

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first hydrogen engine for large ships

01:37

Scottish gas firm Babcock LGE wins Samsung contract for four Oceonix VLGCs

00:27

Turkish GSD Holding orders 40,300-dwt handysize from Japanese shipbuilder NSY

2026 September 7

18:06

K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

17:16

New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

17:04

UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

16:47

China completes first green methanol bunkering of international bulker

16:34

Norwegian ferry operator Rødne takes delivery of electric catamaran from domestic shipyard

16:24

Greek shipowner Navios takes second $106m 7,900-TEU boxship from South Korea

15:56

Chinese shipyard SWS signs 2+3 cruise ship MoU with Norwegian newcomer Nor Cruises

15:04

Russian tanker Pioner 1 towed off Turkey with 96,544 tonnes of crude

15:02

Damen signs long-term engine deal with Everllence for methanol-ready tugs

14:58

Kongsberg Maritime to buy Finnish Arctic propulsor maker Steerprop

14:49

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy nearly halves Europe voyage via Arctic route

14:14

TotalEnergies launches marine engine oil after tests show 1.5% fuel savings

13:54

China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

13:30

300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

12:20

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

11:11

German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

10:07

Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

09:31

Global bunker shortage looms as key hub stocks fall 30% below seasonal norms

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news