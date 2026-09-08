China to open 134-km Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships on 16 September

The RMB72.7bn ($10.83bn) Pinglu Canal will open to commercial shipping on 16 September, creating a new river-to-sea route for 5,000-tonne-class vessels from China’s Xijiang river system to the Beibu Gulf, according to the Guangxi regional government.

The 134.2-km Class I inland waterway has been under construction since 28 August 2022. It runs from the Xijin reservoir area at Hengzhou, through Lingshan County in Qinzhou and along the Qin River to the Beibu Gulf.

Three double-lane stepped lock complexes at Madao, Qishi and Qingnian overcome a total water-level difference of about 65 metres. The main works have passed acceptance procedures and the canal has been cleared for navigation.

Commercial vessels will be exempt from lock charges from opening through midnight on 31 December 2026. From 1 January 2027, the charge will be RMB1 ($0.15) per registered gross ton for each lock transit, with the trial rate scheduled to remain in force through 30 September 2031.

Pinglu Canal Group vice-president Li Hengchang said the exemption applies to commercial vessels using the three lock complexes. Guangxi Development and Reform Commission official Lin Anren said a vessel carrying about 5,000 tonnes of cargo but registered at around 2,500 GT would pay RMB2,500 ($373) for one lock transit.

Maritime authorities have qualified 570 vessels to use the canal, including multipurpose ships, dry bulk carriers and containerships, while 681 masters and deck officers have obtained the required route endorsement. Internationally trading ships and sea-going vessels of 1,000 GT or more will require pilots when entering or leaving the canal.

The Qin River bridge on the G75 Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway will mark the inland-sea boundary, allowing qualifying inland vessels to sail directly to Qinzhou seaport berths. Temporary opening of Nanning Port’s foreign-trade terminal has also been approved.

Guangxi expects the canal to cut more than 560 km from the inland route to the sea, reduce logistics costs by 18% to 30% and save more than RMB5bn ($745m) a year in transport costs.

Pinglu Canal Group was established on 30 June 2022 as a state-owned enterprise under the Guangxi regional authorities, with registered capital of RMB20bn ($2.98bn). Its remit covers investment in, construction, maintenance and operation of the canal and development of the economic corridor along the waterway.