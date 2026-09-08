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2026 September 8   11:52

IAA PortNews: Commissioning of Vostok Oil to boost crude oil shipments to 30 million tonnes in 2H, 2027, Rosneft says

The project to increase crude oil supplies to 50 million tonnes by 2030.

The commissioning of the Vostok Oil project will enable Rosneft to supply to consumers 30 million tonnes of crude oil as early as the second half of 2027, Rosneft official said.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft CEO said at the Vostok Oil commissioning ceremony that the project plans to increase crude oil supplies up to 50 million tonnes by 2030,. Further development of the project will increase supplies to 100 million tonnes per year, “depending on market demand and favorable economic conditions," he added.

The Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal will become Russia's largest oil loading terminal with a receiving and storage facility. Rosneft plans to complete 102 tanks by 2030. Upon commissioning of the P1, the marine terminal will be able to handle 30 million tonnes annually. The facility will gradually increase its throughput to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

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