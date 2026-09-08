Greece and Japan target shipbuilding, port investment and IMO coordination

Greece and Japan are seeking deeper cooperation in shipping, shipbuilding and ports, with mutual investment, coast guard links and maritime decarbonisation also on the agenda, according to a statement from Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

Greek Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Japanese minister responsible for growth strategy Minoru Kiuchi met at the Port of Thessaloniki on 7 September during the Thessaloniki International Fair, where Japan is the honoured country.

The talks covered opportunities to increase investment in both directions and strengthen cooperation between the Hellenic and Japanese coast guards. Maritime decarbonisation was another focus.

Kikilias highlighted Japan’s role in negotiations at the International Maritime Organization and called for closer coordination between the two countries in seeking mutually acceptable solutions. Kikilias said Greek shipowners remain second in terms of ship orders placed at Japanese yards. Kiuchi said Japan’s growth strategy, adopted on 21 July, covers 17 strategic sectors, including shipbuilding and the port logistics supply chain. He identified ports, logistics and shipbuilding as areas for further cooperation with Greece, including exchanges of expertise and technology, and expressed interest in increasing direct investment in both directions.

The talks continued aboard Hellenic Coast Guard vessel P.A.Th. 090, where Kikilias outlined the Port of Thessaloniki’s regional role, expansion projects and growth in cruise activity. No bilateral agreement or memorandum of understanding was announced after the meeting.