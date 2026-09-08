Indonesian state ship operator Pelni keeps ships sailing despite Krakatau eruption

Indonesia’s state-owned ship operator Pelni has kept passenger services running despite the Anak Krakatau eruption, maintaining sea links as volcanic ash disrupted air traffic across parts of Java and Sumatra, according to a company statement.

Corporate secretary Ditto Pappilanda said Pelni was monitoring developments, with safety and continuity of vessel operations remaining priorities. Passengers can continue using Pelni’s inter-city sea services while airline schedules are being adjusted.

From Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok port, KM Nggapulu, KM Gunung Dempo, KM Labobar and KM Dobonsolo serve routes to Surabaya. KM Dorolonda operates from Jakarta towards Batam, Tanjung Balai Karimun and Belawan.

Pelni urged passengers to check departure schedules and ticket availability through official channels before travelling, with schedules subject to change depending on operational conditions. The eruption temporarily closed Soekarno-Hatta and seven other airports. About 150,000 passengers and 467 flights — 409 domestic and 58 international — had been affected by September 6.

Sea transport remained operational. The Merak-Bakauheni ferry crossing continued to operate normally while authorities monitored volcanic ash, weather, sea conditions and navigational safety. Anak Krakatau experienced a continuous eruptive episode lasting about 25 hours, from 23:07 WIB on September 4 until 00:04 WIB on September 6. The volcano remained at Level III, or Siaga, with a three-kilometre exclusion zone around the centre of activity.

Tanjung Priok port was operating normally around the clock on September 7, with shipping continuing and Pelni vessels running to schedule, subject to safety guidance from the port authority, meteorological agency and other relevant authorities.

Pelni, formally PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia, was established on April 28, 1952. The Indonesian state-owned maritime transport company operates passenger ships, fast ferries and cargo vessels on domestic services calling at more than 94 ports. It carried 5,153,846 passengers in 2025.