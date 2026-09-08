UAE shiprepairer SAFEEN adds country’s largest floating dock in Abu Dhabi

UAE shiprepairer SAFEEN Drydocks has added a 230-metre floating dock with a lifting capacity of 21,000 tonnes at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, making it the largest facility of its kind in the country, according to a company statement.

The dock can accommodate ocean-going commercial vessels and offshore rig repair projects, expanding the range of maintenance, repair and refurbishment work handled by the yard. It is positioned alongside 1,000 metres of quayside at Zayed Port.

SAFEEN Drydocks operates more than 170,000 square metres of shipyard facilities across Zayed Port and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. The new capacity will also be used to maintain Noatum Maritime’s deep-sea fleet, with the aim of improving fleet efficiency and reducing downtime.

“The addition of the floating dock marks an important step in the continued expansion of SAFEEN Drydocks’ capabilities,” said Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group.

SAFEEN Drydocks was established in 2023 as a joint venture between AD Ports Group, which holds 51%, and UAE-based Premier Marine Engineering Services, which owns 49%. The shiprepair business operates within Noatum Maritime’s portfolio.

AD Ports Group is the majority shareholder in SAFEEN Drydocks, while Premier Marine Engineering Services is its UAE-based joint-venture partner.

Noatum Maritime includes SAFEEN Drydocks and the deep-sea fleet that will use the additional repair capacity.