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2026 September 8   16:22

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Dubai Police unveils drones that sample and spray oil spills in UAE

Dubai Police has unveiled drones that can collect samples from marine pollution sites and spray dispersant over oil spills, alongside a satellite-connected buoy that tracks the movement of slicks, according to WAM.  

The technologies were presented at the Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 on 7 and 8 September to support the force’s Marine Pollution Control Centre.  

A sampling drone developed by the centre with the Dubai Police Drone Centre can be dispatched to a reported pollution site to collect samples and support an initial assessment before response boats are sent out.  The information can help response teams decide whether boats and other equipment need to be deployed.  

Dubai Police also presented a larger drone capable of carrying approximately 40 litres of dispersant for spraying over oil spills, including in locations that are difficult for boats to reach.  

The third technology is a satellite-connected marine buoy designed to drift with an oil spill while continuously transmitting its position. This allows response teams to track the direction and movement of the pollution as conditions change.  

The technologies are intended to shorten initial assessment times and support operational decisions during marine pollution incidents.  

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