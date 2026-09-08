  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

2026 September 8   15:32

shipping

Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

Maersk has shifted the start of a $250-per-container peak-season surcharge on all container types moving from the West Mediterranean to the US and Canada to 7 October 2026, according to a company statement.  

The latest notice, dated 7 September, replaces an earlier Maersk announcement dated 4 September that had set a 5 October start date and applied the surcharge to “all dry container types”.  The new charge will remain in force until further notice and is set at $250 for all 20-foot containers, 40-foot and 45-foot high-dry equipment and 40-foot high-cube reefers.  

The origin scope covers all ports in Maersk’s South West Europe and Central South Europe areas, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Algeria, Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Tunisia.  

For non-Spot bookings, the applicable rate is based on the price calculation date. For trades regulated by the US Federal Maritime Commission, that is the container’s last gate-in date. For non-FMC trades, it is the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at booking confirmation. Spot bookings are priced against the estimated departure date of the first vessel at booking confirmation.  

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has separately introduced a peak-season surcharge from the West Mediterranean, Adriatic and Israel to the US, Canada and Mexico from 1 October. The charge is $400 per 20-foot container and $600 per 40-foot container for dry and reefer equipment.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish-incorporated integrated logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations spanning ocean transport, logistics and container terminals. 

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Greece and Japan target shipbuilding, port investment and IMO coordination

17:12

Indonesian state ship operator Pelni keeps ships sailing despite Krakatau eruption

17:04

IAA PortNews: Rosatom's own TSHD starts dredging operations at Port of Sabetta 

16:30

IAA PortNews: VNIRO RV completes king crab trawl survey in the Barents Sea

16:22

Dubai Police unveils drones that sample and spray oil spills in UAE

15:30

Iraq state oil marketer eyes secondhand tanker buys to cut Hormuz exposure

15:28

Goldman Sachs and Rystad warn oil could hit $120 as Hormuz traffic plunges 90%

15:24

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai deepens Philippine ties after 12 warship orders

15:17

RINA supervised 70-tonne tug build for Egypt’s Damietta Port

15:15

Indian port Mundra hits record 18.6m tonnes and 819,046 TEU in August

15:13

South Korean shipowner H-Line orders LNG Newcastlemax pair after five-year break

14:55

US investor Wildcat enters talks as Hanwha bids $1.2bn for Austal USA

14:25

Iran warns South Korea of ‘serious consequences’ over Hormuz military role

13:40

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Lantis fund 10 projects to shift cargo off roads

12:51

UAE shiprepairer SAFEEN adds country’s largest floating dock in Abu Dhabi

12:07

Iranian tanker owner NITC stacks nearly two dozen ships off Sri Lanka

11:52

IAA PortNews: Commissioning of Vostok Oil to boost crude oil shipments to 30 million tonnes in 2H, 2027, Rosneft says

11:07

China to open 134-km Pinglu Canal to 5,000-tonne ships on 16 September

10:20

South Korean carrier HMM signs $3.5bn 25-year Vale deal for eight Newcastlemaxes

09:17

Russia weighs first Arctic grain exports as Northern Sea Route traffic expands

08:07

Ilya Espino de Marotta takes over as Panama Canal's first female administrator

07:13

Russian Arctic LNG 2 hits Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean with $1bn-plus claim

06:59

Hapag-Lloyd gets until 27 September to reshape $4.2bn ZIM bid

05:55

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first hydrogen engine for large ships

01:37

Scottish gas firm Babcock LGE wins Samsung contract for four Oceonix VLGCs

00:27

Turkish GSD Holding orders 40,300-dwt handysize from Japanese shipbuilder NSY

2026 September 7

18:06

K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

17:16

New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

17:04

UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

16:47

China completes first green methanol bunkering of international bulker

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news