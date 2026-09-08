Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

Maersk has shifted the start of a $250-per-container peak-season surcharge on all container types moving from the West Mediterranean to the US and Canada to 7 October 2026, according to a company statement.

The latest notice, dated 7 September, replaces an earlier Maersk announcement dated 4 September that had set a 5 October start date and applied the surcharge to “all dry container types”. The new charge will remain in force until further notice and is set at $250 for all 20-foot containers, 40-foot and 45-foot high-dry equipment and 40-foot high-cube reefers.

The origin scope covers all ports in Maersk’s South West Europe and Central South Europe areas, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Algeria, Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Tunisia.

For non-Spot bookings, the applicable rate is based on the price calculation date. For trades regulated by the US Federal Maritime Commission, that is the container’s last gate-in date. For non-FMC trades, it is the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at booking confirmation. Spot bookings are priced against the estimated departure date of the first vessel at booking confirmation.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has separately introduced a peak-season surcharge from the West Mediterranean, Adriatic and Israel to the US, Canada and Mexico from 1 October. The charge is $400 per 20-foot container and $600 per 40-foot container for dry and reefer equipment.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish-incorporated integrated logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations spanning ocean transport, logistics and container terminals.