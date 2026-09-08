Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Lantis fund 10 projects to shift cargo off roads

Ten logistics projects aimed at shifting Antwerp cargo from trucks to rail and inland waterways will receive nearly €1m ($1.16m) over two years, according to a Port of Antwerp-Bruges statement.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Flemish government mobility company Lantis selected the projects from more than 30 proposals. Funding can cover up to 50% of project costs, capped at €100,000 ($116,300) for an individual company and €200,000 ($232,600) for a consortium.

Seven projects target rail and inland waterways. AFC and ADPO plan to add capacity and infrastructure to their inland waterway service, while Duferco will launch a rail connection between Antwerp and La Louvière.

Hutchison Ports will strengthen an existing fixed barge connection between Willebroek and Antwerp. INEOS Phenol plans to replace a significant share of truck transport with block trains, while Katoen Natie will develop a logistics hub to consolidate container flows and reduce waiting times.

PSA Antwerp plans to increase inter-terminal container movements, while Van Moer will launch a rail connection between Antwerp and Brussels. Two further projects target off-peak freight.

DP World will expand night-time container handling, while Van Moer will shift more transport operations to night hours.

Antser will develop a collaborative planning tool aimed at improving container transport efficiency and reducing empty and unnecessary truck journeys.

The programme could remove thousands of truck trips from peak periods. About 55,000 trucks weighing more than 3.5 tonnes travelled towards Antwerp each day when the funding call was launched in December 2025, with roughly 16,000, or 30%, bound for the port.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges manages the Antwerp and Zeebrugge port platforms through Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority, a public-law limited liability company owned by the cities of Antwerp and Bruges.

Lantis is the Flemish government management company responsible for major mobility projects in the Antwerp region.