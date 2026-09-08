Indian port Mundra hits record 18.6m tonnes and 819,046 TEU in August

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s Mundra port in India handled a record 18.60m tonnes of cargo and 819,046 TEU in August 2026, its highest monthly totals, according to a company statement.

The Gujarat port also set a daily container rail record on 29 August, moving 7,712 TEU through 63 container rakes. The previous high was 7,332 TEU on 26 July 2025.

Mundra handled a record 4,244 import TEU through 31 trains on the same day, beating the previous mark of 3,992 TEU through 32 rakes set on 26 July 2025.

The statement separately listed 3,476 export TEU and 4,244 import TEU for 29 August. Those figures total 7,720 TEU, eight TEU above the stated daily record of 7,712 TEU.

Mundra operated its first long-haul train from Lines 12 and 13 of its R&D Yard on 1 August. Expansion of the two lines is intended to increase train-handling capacity and cut turnaround times.

Across its network, APSEZ handled a record 50m tonnes in August, up 19% year on year. Dry cargo increased 25% and container volumes rose 15%. Cargo handled in the financial year through August reached 234.4m tonnes, up 16%.

APSEZ operates 15 ports and terminals in India and four international ports. Its Indian cargo-handling capacity is 653m tonnes, representing about 27% of the country’s total port volumes. Mundra has 29 berths and installed cargo-handling capacity of 274m tonnes.