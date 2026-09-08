RINA supervised 70-tonne tug build for Egypt’s Damietta Port

RINA supervised construction and approved plans for Fahmy, a 70-tonne bollard pull tug delivered to Egypt’s Damietta Port Authority, according to a company statement.

The vessel was built by Egyptian Ship Repair & Building Company (ESRBC) for the port authority and is intended to strengthen Damietta’s towage capacity and vessel-assistance operations.

RINA’s scope covered construction supervision and plan approval to ensure the tug complied with applicable RINA Rules and international standards for safety, quality and operational reliability.

The project involved technical requirements associated with the 70-tonne bollard pull and the vessel’s tractor tug propulsion system.

The addition of Fahmy expands Damietta Port’s marine fleet and forms part of RINA’s continuing work in Egypt’s maritime sector.