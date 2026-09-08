IAA PortNews: VNIRO RV completes king crab trawl survey in the Barents Sea

VNIRO specialists established 99 trawl stations and 102 oceanographic stations in key fishing areas

Photo credit: VNIRO

Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) says it has successfully completed a comprehensive trawl survey of king crab in the exclusive economic zone of the Barents Sea. The survey was conducted aboard the research vessel Professor Boyko, a VNIRO’s Polar Branch’s research vessel. The survey covered the southern part of the sea, including key areas of the Russian fishery.

During the voyage, specialists of VNIRO established 102 oceanographic stations and 99 trawl stations, collected data on the biological status of king crab and bottom fish, as well as their spatial distribution patterns.

The RV also conducted hydrobiological and oceanographic studies, along with monitoring of bottom species and analysis of vulnerable ecosystems. The collected data will help assess commercial stocks, prepare forecasts, and develop recommendations for fishery regulation.