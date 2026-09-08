IAA PortNews: Rosatom's own TSHD starts dredging operations at Port of Sabetta 

The TSHD Daria dredged over 12,000 cbm of soil during its first day of operations

Photo credit: Rosatom press office

Rosatom's first own dredger has commenced operations at the Port of Sabetta based in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Atom Media said.

The TSHD will be engaged in maintaining the projected dimensions of access channel. The dredger will ensure navigation safety to support the port's planned cargo throughput.

The TSHD Daria completed its voyage from Vladivostok on the Northern Sea Route, arrived in the Gulf of Ob, finalized all necessary clearance procedures, and received port and border authorities permits to conduct dredging operations.

Sabetta became the first port in Russia built specifically for the transportation of liquefied natural gas. Heavy large-tonnage LNG carriers traffic in the port waters leads to natural seabed sediments.

The Rosatom’s dredger removed more than 12,000 cbm of soil during the first day of operations. Overall, the TSHD Daria plans to dredge nearly 600,000 cbm of soil this year in the challenging environment in the frozen port with only three months allowed for dredging operations.