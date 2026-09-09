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2026 September 9   09:58

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US forces destroy five Iranian crude tankers after attempted missile attacks

U.S. forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers on 8 September after two attempted ballistic missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the previous two days, according to a U.S. Central Command statement.  

The warship evaded both attacks and continued patrolling regional waters, with no U.S. personnel harmed.  

The vessels were Kaviz, Charminar, Horizon 1 and Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, and Derya near Iran’s Kharg Island. Their crews were ordered to abandon ship before the strikes, which rendered the tankers inoperable.  

The action came three days after U.S. forces disabled the Iranian crude carriers Downy and Stark 1 and destroyed Kylo, also known as Noxen, following attempted ballistic missile attacks against a U.S. aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer.  

The escalation coincided with further disruption to Gulf shipping. Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to $99.22 per barrel on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate gained 1.2% to $94.13.  Six commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, compared with nine a day earlier and a 10-day average of about 12. The figures may understate actual movements because some vessels were operating with their AIS transponders switched off.  

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said it had attacked 10 ships, including two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz. It separately fired ballistic missiles towards a base used by U.S. forces near Al Azraq in Jordan, where 18 of 20 missiles were intercepted and no casualties were recorded.  

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