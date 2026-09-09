Aramco’s Jazan refinery partially shut after Houthi strikes

Saudi Arabia temporarily halted some energy operations after missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement triggered fires at facilities in the south of the country, while the group said Saudi Aramco sites in Jazan were among its targets.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted Aramco facilities in Jazan, Abha and Najran, as well as the King Khalid air base at Khamis Mushait, using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

The group claimed direct hits and significant damage, assertions that have not been independently verified. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said several energy-sector facilities in the southern region were targeted on Tuesday, 8 September. Fires broke out at several locations and some operations were temporarily halted as emergency teams worked to contain the blazes, secure the facilities and assess damage. The ministry did not identify the affected installations by name.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the attacks struck Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Saudi authorities said 73 people were injured, including women and children. Aramco had not publicly commented on the extent of damage to its Jazan facilities.

Oil prices rose after the Saudi energy ministry statement. Brent crude futures gained $1 to about $98 per barrel, while US crude futures climbed more than $2 to $93.65 per barrel. The attacks add to pressure on energy and shipping infrastructure around the Red Sea.

Aramco’s Jazan refinery is in southwest Saudi Arabia and is designed to process up to 400,000 barrels per day. The wider Jazan complex includes refinery, power and marine-terminal infrastructure serving the Red Sea site.