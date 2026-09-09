18 maritime nations warn shadow fleet is undermining global shipping rules

Eighteen maritime nations have warned that the growth of an unregulated shadow fleet is weakening international shipping rules and increasing risks to global trade, according to a statement published by the Danish Maritime Authority.

The Consultative Shipping Group, or CSG, said hundreds of vessels are operating outside standard insurance, safety and transparency frameworks while circumventing sanctions. “This creates parallel systems within global shipping, increases risk, and bypasses environmental and safety standards, undermining trust and predictability in maritime markets,” the group said.

It warned that this was creating a two-tier shipping system, “one governed by rules, the other by opacity”. More than 80% of global trade moves by sea, and the CSG said inconsistent national rules and uncertainty over access to ports and shipping routes could fragment markets and raise costs for businesses and consumers.

The group said recent disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic, drought in the Panama Canal and conflict in the Middle East, were “signals of a structural shift in the operating environment of global trade”.

Rather than adding another layer of regulation, the CSG called for more consistent enforcement of existing international rules, greater transparency and stronger information sharing between authorities.

It pointed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the International Maritime Organization as foundations of the global maritime framework and called on governments to uphold freedom of navigation and common international standards.

The CSG comprises Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The CSG is an informal cooperation mechanism bringing together maritime authorities in Europe, Asia and North America. Denmark has held the group’s chairmanship and secretariat since 2007.