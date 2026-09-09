South Korea launches council to shape mandatory IMO autonomous ship rules

A 20-organisation South Korean council has started work to push domestic autonomous ship technology and research into future mandatory IMO rules, according to a Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries statement.

The IMO Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Response Council includes the ministry, Korean Register, the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO), shipping and shipbuilding companies, universities and research organisations. Its task is to track IMO negotiations, identify South Korean R&D results that could be incorporated into international standards, develop proposals for the IMO agenda and coordinate participation in international meetings.

South Korean Oceans and Fisheries Minister Hwang Jong-woo heads the ministry behind the initiative. Maritime Safety Bureau director-general Jeong Do-hyun said autonomous ship standards would have a significant impact on the country’s shipping and shipbuilding industries, making it important to incorporate South Korean technology and operational experience.

South Korea also started its AI Fully Autonomous Ship Technology Development Project in August 2026. The programme runs from 2026 to 2032 and follows an autonomous ship technology development programme carried out from 2020 to 2025.

The IMO adopted its first non-mandatory MASS Code in May 2026, with the code taking effect on July 1. Development of the mandatory code is due to begin in 2028, with adoption expected by July 1, 2030 and entry into force on January 1, 2032.

Korean Register is a South Korean classification society founded in 1960 and has been a member of the International Association of Classification Societies since 1988.

KRISO is a South Korean ship and ocean engineering research institute affiliated with the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology and based in Daejeon.