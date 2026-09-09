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2026 September 9   10:45

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APM Terminals enters exclusive talks on $2.78bn Nigeria deepwater port

APM Terminals has signed a memorandum of understanding with Badagry Port Development Ltd and Quinn McGrath Marine and Environmental Services Ltd to enter exclusive negotiations over Nigeria’s Badagry Deep-Sea Port, according to a company statement.  

The agreement was signed in Copenhagen on 7 September during a visit by Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc signed for APM Terminals, while Didi Ndiomu, managing director of Badagry Port Development and Quinn McGrath Marine and Environmental Services, represented the project companies.  

APM Terminals said the agreement “marks the beginning of exclusive negotiations” to explore development of the port, which is intended to accommodate larger container ships and provide additional transshipment capacity for West Africa. 

Nigeria’s federal government approved the Badagry project on 3 August 2022. The scheme has a project cost of $2.777233bn and a 45-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer concession.  

The first phase is planned with annual capacity of 1.2m TEU, a 740-metre quay and an alongside design depth of 18 metres. Initial access will be by road, with rail connectivity envisaged for the second phase and barge transport also under consideration.  

The full development is planned to include container, general cargo and ro-ro terminals, an offshore supply base and liquid-bulk facilities.  APM Terminals was involved in plans for Badagry as early as 2012, when it joined a consortium promoting a greenfield port and free-trade zone.

The Copenhagen talks also covered possible extensions of its concessions at Apapa in Lagos and the West Africa Container Terminal at Onne.  

APM Terminals is the ports and terminals business of Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk and operates more than 60 ports and container terminals worldwide. Its Apapa terminal has annual capacity of about 1m TEU, while its Onne facility has capacity of about 361,000 TEU.  

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