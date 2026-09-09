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2026 September 9   12:20

accident

Passenger ship Baltic Star leaks oil at Swedish port after 2022 spill

An oil spill from the moored passenger ship Baltic Star triggered an emergency response at Lunde port in Sweden on 8 September, with containment booms deployed around the vessel, according to Tidningen Ångermanland.  Rescue teams were called after SOS received an alert about the discharge.

Responders used a drone to inspect the scene, where oil was visible in the harbour.  The amount and type of oil released have not been disclosed and the cause of the leak has not been established. No public statement on the incident from the Swedish Coast Guard, Kramfors municipality or Västernorrland county authorities had been identified as of 9 September.  

Baltic Star was involved in an earlier pollution case at Lunde in August 2022, when 185 litres of diesel entered the Ångermanälven. Rederi Hotell Fartyget BJ AB was later fined SEK 65,000 ($6,790) over that spill.  Emergency services returned to the ship in June 2026 after Baltic Star was found resting on the bottom at its berth during unusually low water. No oil spill was detected on that occasion.  

Leif-Ivan Karlsson was still discussing a possible sale of the vessel in July 2026. Plans later emerged to return Baltic Star to Stockholm for conversion into a floating hotel, with efforts to secure investors and an operator continuing in late August.  

Rederi Karlsson AB, a Swedish limited company, had been identified as Baltic Star’s owner in October 2025. Rederi Hotell Fartyget BJ AB is also a Swedish limited company associated with the vessel.  The 92.4-metre Baltic Star was built at Finnboda Varv in Stockholm in 1953 as Birger Jarl. It spent decades in passenger and cruise traffic between Sweden, Finland and Åland and is listed in Sweden as a culturally significant K-marked vessel.

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