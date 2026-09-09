Lithuania’s Klaipėda port deploys smart buoy for GPS-disrupted navigation

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port has deployed a sensor-equipped smart buoy four nautical miles off its entrance to help ships navigate when GPS signals are disrupted, according to a company statement.

The buoy is already transmitting real-time data to the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority’s data centre on wave height, direction and period, current speed and direction, water and air temperatures, atmospheric pressure and GPS interference.

“The Port of Klaipėda is constantly looking for innovative solutions that can make its operations safer, smoother and more efficient,” chief executive Algis Latakas said.

The equipment will also provide a reference point for vessels encountering GPS interference as they approach the area where Klaipėda pilots board. Pilots will then use specialised equipment designed to operate despite signal interference to guide vessels into and through the port.

Data collected by the buoy is intended to help the port adjust logistics planning as conditions change and improve the management of cargo and transport flows.

Project partner MC Baltics will combine live measurements with historical data to develop a machine-learning hydrometeorological forecasting algorithm aimed at improving forecasts for the port and its approaches.

Klaipėda is one of five demonstration sites in the MOVEO project, under which 18 technological innovations are due to be developed and tested in Lithuania, Switzerland, Italy and France.

The Horizon Europe-backed project has total costs of €5.735m ($6.66m) and an EU contribution of €4.998m ($5.80m). Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has a €395,600 ($459,000) project budget, including €276,920 ($322,000) in EU funding.

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is a Lithuanian state-owned joint-stock company whose shares are wholly owned by the state, with shareholder rights exercised by the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The Port of Klaipėda handled 39.0m tonnes of cargo in 2025, including a record 1.309m TEU, and recorded 5,314 vessel calls.