Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

Norwegian fertiliser group Yara has opened Europe’s largest industrial carbon capture facility at its Sluiskil complex in the Netherlands, creating a shipborne CO₂ chain to permanent storage under the Norwegian North Sea, according to a company statement.

The facility, inaugurated on 7 September, can capture and liquefy up to 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year. Northern Lights vessels will carry the gas from Sluiskil in Zeeland to Øygarden on Norway’s west coast, where it will be sent offshore by pipeline and injected into geological storage about 2,600 metres below the seabed.

Yara expects the project to capture and store around 12m tonnes of CO₂ over 15 years, equivalent to about 0.5% of the Netherlands’ annual emissions. Sluiskil has 15,000 tonnes of temporary CO₂ storage capacity.

The marine transport setup includes two vessels with capacity of 7,200 tonnes each and two loadings a week.

The project required an investment of €194m ($225.9m), including approval for up to €30m ($34.9m) in one-off Dutch state support. Yara took the final investment decision in November 2023 and signed a binding transport and storage agreement with Northern Lights.

“The carbon capture facility in Sluiskil proves that large-scale industrial decarbonization is possible today,” Yara president and chief executive Svein Tore Holsether said.

Northern Lights’ first-phase infrastructure was designed for 1.5m tonnes of CO₂ storage capacity a year.

Yara International was founded in Norway in 1905 and operates in more than 60 countries and over 140 markets. It had about 15,700 employees and revenue of $15.7bn in 2025. Northern Lights forms the CO₂ transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship CCS programme.