  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

2026 September 9   14:00

Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

Norwegian fertiliser group Yara has opened Europe’s largest industrial carbon capture facility at its Sluiskil complex in the Netherlands, creating a shipborne CO₂ chain to permanent storage under the Norwegian North Sea, according to a company statement. 

The facility, inaugurated on 7 September, can capture and liquefy up to 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year. Northern Lights vessels will carry the gas from Sluiskil in Zeeland to Øygarden on Norway’s west coast, where it will be sent offshore by pipeline and injected into geological storage about 2,600 metres below the seabed.  

Yara expects the project to capture and store around 12m tonnes of CO₂ over 15 years, equivalent to about 0.5% of the Netherlands’ annual emissions. Sluiskil has 15,000 tonnes of temporary CO₂ storage capacity.

The marine transport setup includes two vessels with capacity of 7,200 tonnes each and two loadings a week.  

The project required an investment of €194m ($225.9m), including approval for up to €30m ($34.9m) in one-off Dutch state support. Yara took the final investment decision in November 2023 and signed a binding transport and storage agreement with Northern Lights.  

“The carbon capture facility in Sluiskil proves that large-scale industrial decarbonization is possible today,” Yara president and chief executive Svein Tore Holsether said.  

Northern Lights’ first-phase infrastructure was designed for 1.5m tonnes of CO₂ storage capacity a year.  

Yara International was founded in Norway in 1905 and operates in more than 60 countries and over 140 markets. It had about 15,700 employees and revenue of $15.7bn in 2025. Northern Lights forms the CO₂ transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship CCS programme.

Topics:

offshore

Yara

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

16:44

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

16:08

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

16:07

Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

16:06

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

16:03

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

16:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

16:00

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

15:12

Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

15:11

US investor Wildcat tops Hanwha with $1.35bn bid for shipbuilder Austal USA

15:08

Svitzer orders six more tugs in China

15:06

Dynagas says EU carve-out keeps Russian LNG charters running

15:04

China fuel multiplier could replace IMO cash rewards, marine fuel representative says

15:01

Singapore researchers propose fuel fingerprinting for IMO certification

13:54

Chinese shipping platform launches Arctic weather routing for Hong Kong carrier

13:35

Marine vessel catches fire at Qatar’s Al Wakra harbour

13:10

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port deploys smart buoy for GPS-disrupted navigation

12:20

Passenger ship Baltic Star leaks oil at Swedish port after 2022 spill

11:04

South Korea launches council to shape mandatory IMO autonomous ship rules

10:45

APM Terminals enters exclusive talks on $2.78bn Nigeria deepwater port

10:30

18 maritime nations warn shadow fleet is undermining global shipping rules

10:27

Aramco’s Jazan refinery partially shut after Houthi strikes

09:58

US forces destroy five Iranian crude tankers after attempted missile attacks

2026 September 8

18:02

Greece and Japan target shipbuilding, port investment and IMO coordination

17:12

Indonesian state ship operator Pelni keeps ships sailing despite Krakatau eruption

17:04

IAA PortNews: Rosatom's own TSHD starts dredging operations at Port of Sabetta 

16:30

IAA PortNews: VNIRO RV completes king crab trawl survey in the Barents Sea

16:22

Dubai Police unveils drones that sample and spray oil spills in UAE

15:32

Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

15:30

Iraq state oil marketer eyes secondhand tanker buys to cut Hormuz exposure

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news