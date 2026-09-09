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2026 September 9   13:35

accident

Marine vessel catches fire at Qatar’s Al Wakra harbour

A fire aboard an unidentified marine vessel at Al Wakra harbour in Qatar was brought under control on 9 September, with no injuries reported, according to a Ministry of Interior statement.  

The vessel’s name, type, flag, owner and manager were not disclosed. The ministry also provided no information on the cause of the fire, the extent of damage or whether the vessel remained operational.  

The official statement identified the casualty only as a “marine vessel”, leaving its role — including whether it was engaged in commercial shipping, fishing or another maritime activity — unclear.  No disruption to navigation or harbour operations was confirmed.  

Al Wakra is a coastal centre south of Doha whose harbour accommodates fishing vessels and leisure craft. 

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