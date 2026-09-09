Chinese shipping platform launches Arctic weather routing for Hong Kong carrier

Silk Road Maritime has launched a dedicated weather-routing service for Arctic voyages at a shipping forum in Xiamen, China, according to a statement from the China Institute of Navigation.

The service was formally activated on 8 September at the eighth Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum.

Developed by the China Meteorological Administration and the Silk Road Maritime Alliance, it uses Fengyun meteorological satellites, numerical forecasting and artificial intelligence to monitor sea ice and polar cyclones and provide daily ice forecasts for the following 15 days.

Sea Legend Line Limited and Fujian Silk Road Maritime Operation Co signed an Arctic Route Meteorological Navigation Service Agreement at the forum. All seven vessels used by the Hong Kong carrier on Arctic routes in 2026 will use Silk Road Maritime's global weather-routing service.

Sea Legend has expanded its China-Europe Arctic Express operation to seven vessels and eight sailings in 2026, with transit between China and Europe taking about 20 days.

The forum also added 12 Silk Road Maritime routes, taking the network to 160 routes linking 153 ports in 50 countries and regions. The alliance has 393 members, while its container services have recorded more than 25,000 sailings and handled nearly 30m TEU.

Fifteen new alliance members were admitted and 11 cooperation projects were signed. Organisers also released the 2025-2026 Silk Road Maritime Blue Book and a vessel-navigation coordination service for Arctic routes. More than 1,800 representatives from 19 countries and regions attended the forum.

Silk Road Maritime was established in December 2018 as an international integrated logistics platform centred on shipping.