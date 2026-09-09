Hapag-Lloyd sends Gemini boxship through Suez in rare one-off Red Sea transit

Hapag-Lloyd has sent the German-flagged 14,993-TEU Al Jmeliyah through the Red Sea and Suez Canal on the Gemini Cooperation’s Asia-Mediterranean SE1/AE12 service in a one-off sailing rather than a structural rerouting, according to Linerlytica.

The 14,993-TEU containership, IMO 9732357, transited the Suez Canal on 4 September after passing through Bab el-Mandeb on its voyage from Asia towards the Mediterranean. The voyage marks a rare Suez transit for the Gemini service but does not amount to an announced return of SE1/AE12 to the route.

Hapag-Lloyd’s operational update on 8 September listed changes affecting SE1 but did not announce a structural switch of the service from the Cape of Good Hope to the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk had previously said they intended to route SE1/AE12 through the Red Sea and Suez Canal at a later stage when conditions allowed, with customers and other stakeholders to be informed before implementation.

The treatment of SE1/AE12 differs from the carriers’ handling of AE19. In August, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd formally introduced a structural change moving that Gemini service from the Cape of Good Hope to the trans-Suez route.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German liner shipping company with container shipping and terminal and infrastructure operations.

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated logistics group with ocean shipping, logistics and container terminal operations. It operates major east-west liner services with Hapag-Lloyd under the Gemini Cooperation.