UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

The UK Chamber of Shipping and Cruise Lines International Association have launched a coalition bringing together shipping, fuel and technology groups to influence the development of alternative marine fuels in Britain, according to an official statement.

The UK Alternative Maritime Fuels Coalition was unveiled on 8 September and will be jointly facilitated by the chamber and CLIA. Its members include the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association, Carbon Capture and Storage Association, eFuel Alliance, Hydrogen UK, the International Bunker Industry Association, MI — The Global Methanol Alliance, Renewable Transport Fuel Association, SEA-LNG and the UK Ammonia Alliance.

The coalition plans to provide evidence-based input into the UK government’s forthcoming consultation on domestic maritime fuel regulation and push for a technology-neutral approach to investment in alternative fuels, port infrastructure and enabling technologies. It will also seek an “appropriate share” of revenue raised from shipping under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to support alternative-fuel production, port infrastructure and technology deployment.

“Access to alternative fuels is one of the defining challenges for the future of UK shipping,” UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Rhett Hatcher said.

CLIA UK & Ireland executive director Andy Harmer said the transition depended on lower-emissions fuels being available “at scale, in the places ships need them”.

The coalition said reliable production, certification and fuel-supply infrastructure would be required alongside technologies enabling ships to use alternative fuels or options including onboard carbon capture.

The UK Chamber of Shipping is a trade association representing UK-based shipowners and maritime service organisations.

CLIA is an international cruise industry trade association. IBIA represents participants in the marine fuels sector, while SEA-LNG focuses on LNG and other marine fuels.

Hydrogen UK represents the UK hydrogen industry and MI — The Global Methanol Alliance represents interests across the methanol sector.