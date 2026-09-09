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2026 September 9   16:44

shipbuilding

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

French shipowner Compagnie Maritime Nantaise has ordered a new ro-ro from Guangzhou Shipyard International in China for European aerospace logistics, with delivery scheduled for 2030, according to Shippax.  

The vessel will be fitted with three automated rigid OceanWings sails and is intended to carry launch vehicles, satellites and other sensitive aerospace equipment.  

The newbuilding will have a large main ro-ro deck, an environmentally controlled compartment for space cargo and a flexible open deck. Planned cargoes include Vega C components moving between Europe and the Guiana Space Centre, as well as oversized Ariane 6 equipment.  

The ship is part of Compagnie Maritime Nantaise’s LOGSPATIAL project, selected in December 2025 for support under a French maritime decarbonisation programme.  The project combines the three controllable rigid wings with intelligent routing and a digital twin.  

“This new vessel marks another milestone in the development of our activities serving the European space industry,” said Marc-Antoine Girardet, president of Sogestran Group’s maritime division.  

The order follows a five-year partnership between Compagnie Maritime Nantaise and Italian aerospace group Avio covering transport of the Vega C launcher between Italy and Kourou in French Guiana through Africa Global Logistics.  

Initial shipments are being handled by MN Colibri before the traffic moves to the purpose-built vessel.  Seven projects selected in the second round of the French maritime decarbonisation programme share €11.8m ($13.7m) in funding. The amount allocated specifically to LOGSPATIAL was not disclosed.  

Nantes-based Compagnie Maritime Nantaise is part of French transport group Sogestran and operates four ro-ro vessels and one research vessel, alongside six passenger launches used for personnel transport in Brest harbour.  Sogestran generated €322m ($374.0m) in revenue in 2024 and employed more than 1,200 people.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese shipbuilding company. OceanWings is a French wind-propulsion specialist. 

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