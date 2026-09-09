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2026 September 9   15:01

alternative fuels

Singapore researchers propose fuel fingerprinting for IMO certification

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University Singapore have proposed chemical fingerprinting of sustainable marine fuels and a central transaction database to combat feedstock fraud and double claiming, according to a university statement.  

The study, The Role of Sustainable Fuels Certification Schemes in Maritime Decarbonization, was released on 8 September and commissioned by Pacific Environment. It was carried out by NTU’s Maritime Energy & Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence.  

The recommendations come as the International Maritime Organization develops guidelines for recognising Sustainable Fuel Certification Schemes within its lifecycle greenhouse-gas framework.  

The research, led by Dr Yeoh Keat Ping with Dr Wang Jing and Li Qingyao, examined certification systems including ISCC, RSB, Brazil’s RenovaBio, California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and the US Renewable Fuel Standard.  

The researchers identified risks including feedstock fraud, false sustainability claims, credit fraud and double claiming, where the same fuel batch, sustainability attribute or emissions reduction is claimed more than once.  

The study cites cases in which virgin crop-based oils were presented as waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil and palm oil mill effluent.  

It recommends physical measurements or fuel fingerprinting as an additional verification method alongside conventional audits. The researchers said further work is needed to assess methodology, cost, applicability to different fuels and practical limitations.  

The study also proposes a central database in which sustainable-fuel transactions would be logged to reduce the risk of double claiming.  

“Strengthening the traceability of sustainable fuels through continued research and innovation will be critical in supporting the maritime energy transition,” Yeoh said. “This requires a combined effort across policy formulation, laboratory validation, digital tools and shared industry knowledge.”  

The study also examines indirect land-use change and proposes a risk-based approach under which high-risk crop feedstocks could face restrictions or eventual phase-out.  For Singapore, the researchers recommend expanding the pool of trained sustainability auditors and considering fingerprinting for high-risk materials moving through the country.  

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