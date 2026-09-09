China fuel multiplier could replace IMO cash rewards, marine fuel representative says

China’s proposed multiplier for zero and near-zero marine fuels could replace cash rewards under the IMO Net-Zero Framework if governments fail to agree on funding, according to Ship & Bunker.

“Such a multiplier, if designed correctly, could potentially replace financial rewards and so the need for revenues to provide them,” said Dr Edmund Hughes, the International Bunker Industry Association’s representative to the IMO, after ISWG-GHG 22 in London on 1-4 September.

The proposal would apply an incentive multiplier when calculating a ship’s attained greenhouse gas fuel intensity, or GFI, giving greater weight to energy supplied by zero and near-zero, or ZNZ, fuels and technologies.

Indicative calculations put the multiplier at about 1.95 in 2029, falling to 1.60 in 2032 and 1.10 in 2035 as the assumed cost gap between ZNZ fuels and a reference pathway using conventional fuel oil and biodiesel narrows.

China envisages the multiplier as an alternative or complementary incentive where funding for monetary rewards is constrained. Its analysis indicated that, if ZNZ supply is sufficient, the mechanism could lift the fleet-wide share of ZNZ fuels by about 10 to 15 percentage points above projections under the current framework.

Hughes said several IMO member states supported the proposal. Without a mechanism to raise and receive revenue, direct financial rewards for ZNZ use would not be possible, while wider use of surplus units with a multiplier could provide a non-fiscal alternative. He also pointed to Japan’s separate proposal for direct voluntary contributions.

The multiplier is separate from another Chinese proposal allowing verified ZNZ rewards to be netted against a ship’s GHG emissions pricing contributions.

The framework approved by the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee in April 2025 uses annual GFI compliance, surplus units and remedial units, with qualifying ZNZ fuels eligible for financial rewards.

ZNZ fuels, technologies and energy sources are generally defined as having a GFI of no more than 19.0 gCO2eq/MJ, 80% below the 93.3 gCO2eq/MJ reference average. The framework has not yet been adopted as binding amendments to MARPOL Annex VI.

An extraordinary MEPC session convened for adoption in October 2025 was adjourned. The next working-group meeting is scheduled for 23-27 November, followed by MEPC 85 on 30 November-3 December and the resumed extraordinary session on 4 December.

IBIA, formed in 1992, is an international industry association representing companies and organisations across the marine fuel supply chain and holds consultative status at the IMO. Hughes is also director of Green Marine Associates Ltd, a UK maritime consultancy, and previously served as the IMO’s head of air pollution and energy efficiency.