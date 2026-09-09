Dynagas says EU carve-out keeps Russian LNG charters running

Dynagas LNG Partners believes two long-term Yamal Trade charters can keep carrying Russian LNG to destinations outside the European Union under a new sanctions exemption, according to a company statement.

The carve-out covers qualifying long-term contracts signed before February 24, 2022 and is subject to conditions including restrictions on contract amendments and an annual volume ceiling equal to the amount transported under the relevant contracts in 2025.

“We believe the transportation of LNG under our two charters with Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. to destinations outside the E.U. falls within this exemption,” chief executive Tony Lauritzen said.

The exemption initially runs until July 25, 2027 and may continue for successive one-year periods. Dynagas cautioned that its interpretation could still be challenged. It said it could not guarantee that regulators or counterparties would agree, that the charters would continue to meet the annual volume limit or that the derogation would remain in place.

Yamal Trade employs the 155,000-cbm LNG carriers Yenisei River and Lena River under charters running to 2033 and 2034, respectively.

Both vessels were built in 2013 and have carried Russian-produced LNG to destinations worldwide since the charters began.

The charterer accounted for 34.5% of Dynagas’ revenue in the six months to June 30, 2026. Dynagas said the loss of revenue from either charter could materially affect its business and financial position and could trigger defaults under debt agreements.

A separate UK restriction affecting maritime transportation of Russian-origin LNG and related services has transitional provisions for qualifying long-term contracts until January 1, 2027. Dynagas expects to replace certain UK-based service providers with companies established elsewhere. It warned that the change could increase costs, lead to off-hire periods, disrupt vessel operations or affect compliance with the Yamal charters and debt covenants.

Dynagas posted second-quarter net income of $16.0m, up 16.8% year on year, while voyage revenue rose 6.7% to $41.2m. Its contracted revenue backlog stood at about $730m on September 8, with an average remaining contract term of 4.4 years. Time-charter coverage was 100% for 2026 and 2027 and 65% for 2028.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a Marshall Islands limited partnership headquartered in Athens. Formed in 2013, it owns six LNG carriers with combined capacity of about 914,000 cbm. Singapore-based Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. is the contractual charterer of Yenisei River and Lena River under the long-term agreements covered by Dynagas’ sanctions assessment.