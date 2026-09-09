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2026 September 9   15:08

shipbuilding

Svitzer orders six more tugs in China

Danish towage group Svitzer has ordered six more 29-metre TRAnsverse 2900 tugs from Hong Kong-headquartered Cheoy Lee Shipyards, taking its order with the builder to 14 vessels, according to a company statement.  

The six new tugs will have 80 tonnes of bollard pull and a beam of 13.1 metres. They will use conventional diesel propulsion and will be biofuel-ready, IMO Tier III-ready and FiFi1-ready.  

Deliveries under the latest contract are due to begin in early 2028.  Cheoy Lee is already building eight TRAnsverse 2900 tugs for Svitzer at its yard in Zhuhai, China. The first vessel from that order is in the final stages of construction ahead of sea trials.  

The new contract raises the number of Svitzer TRAnsverse vessels under construction worldwide to 20. More than three-quarters of the company’s tug orderbook consists of TRAnsverse designs, which are available in 26-, 29-, 32- and 35-metre versions with electric, hybrid and conventional diesel propulsion.  

Svitzer developed the TRAnsverse concept with Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd. The design combines an omni-directional hull and propulsion arrangement with a patented half-circle towing staple.  

Svitzer head of innovation Thomas Bangslund said the 29-metre version is intended for work ranging from escort to harbour towage and can operate in different positions around an assisted vessel.  

Svitzer was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Copenhagen. It employs more than 4,000 people across more than 35 countries and has been wholly owned by A.P. Moller Holding since 2025.  

Cheoy Lee traces its shipbuilding history to Shanghai in the late 19th century and moved to Hong Kong in 1936. The family-owned shipbuilder carries out vessel construction at the 12-hectare Hin Lee Shipyard in Zhuhai.  

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