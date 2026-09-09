US investor Wildcat tops Hanwha with $1.35bn bid for shipbuilder Austal USA

US investor Wildcat Infrastructure has led a consortium offering US$1.25bn to US$1.35bn for Austal USA, beating a rival proposal from South Korea’s Hanwha Defence USA, according to an Austal statement.

The non-binding offer received on 9 September values the US shipbuilding business on a cash-free, debt-free basis and is conditional on four weeks of due diligence. Hanwha Defence USA offered US$1.05bn to US$1.20bn in a proposal disclosed on 11 August. Wildcat’s minimum valuation is US$50m above the top of Hanwha’s range.

“Wildcat has indicated it intends to operate the company as a standalone platform, retaining the Austal brand and the company’s US operations,” Austal said. Its board and advisers will consider the proposal.

Austal later clarified that the bidder is Wildcat Infrastructure LLC, correcting “Wildcat Resources LLC” in its initial announcement. The offer followed preliminary discussions disclosed on 7 September, when Austal had not received a formal proposal. Hanwha’s proposal is also non-binding, and it has been granted due diligence access.

Hanwha holds a 9.9% direct stake in Austal and has a cash-settled equity swap covering another 9.9%. Hanwha declined to comment on the competing proposal.

Austal’s US segment posted an A$202.8m (US$146.5m) EBIT loss for the year ended 30 June, reversing an A$97.7m (US$70.6m) profit a year earlier. Austal attributed the loss largely to a non-cash provision for onerous US contracts. Revenue was broadly steady at A$1.383bn (US$999.2m). Austal shares rose as much as 9% to A$4.74 (US$3.42), their highest level since 12 August.

Austal is an Australian shipbuilding and defence contractor with operations in Australia, the US, the Philippines and Vietnam. Austal USA is its Mobile, Alabama-based subsidiary and builds steel and aluminium vessels for the US Navy and US Coast Guard, as well as modules for the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine programmes. It has more than 3,500 employees nationwide and a contract backlog of about US$10bn.

Wildcat Infrastructure is part of Wildcat Equity Partners, a privately held US family investment firm active in infrastructure, renewable energy and telecommunications.

Hanwha Defence USA is the US defence subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a South Korean aerospace and defence company.