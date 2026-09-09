  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

2026 September 9   15:12

shipbuilding

Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings has ordered four more firm 50,000-dwt MR product tankers at China’s CSSC Chengxi Shipyard, doubling its series at the yard to eight vessels, according to market sources familiar with the order.  

The newbuildings are valued at more than $45m each, putting the total investment at around $180m or more, with deliveries expected in 2029 and 2030.  Neither Schoeller nor Chengxi has publicly disclosed the contract price, detailed technical specifications or formal delivery schedule.  

The repeat order follows Schoeller’s first four 50,000-dwt product tankers from Chengxi. Cape Bilbao joined the fleet in 2025, followed by Cape Bonny, Cape Brasilia and Cape Bowen in 2026.  Schoeller also operates four 38,000-dwt product tankers — CB Adriatic, CB Baltic, CB Pacific and CB Caribic — delivered in 2019 and 2020.

The new order would take its existing product tanker fleet and firm newbuilding programme to 12 vessels, including eight 50,000-dwt Chengxi ships.  

The first Chengxi series was ordered in 2023 and was valued at about $42m per vessel at the time.  

Schoeller Holdings is a diversified investment group founded in Limassol, Cyprus, in 1978. Its activities include shipowning, shipmanagement and liner services, alongside aviation and hospitality, and it employs more than 14,000 people worldwide.  

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard is a Chinese commercial shipbuilder within state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp, which is active in shipbuilding, marine equipment and related maritime businesses.

Topics:

CSSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Hapag-Lloyd sends Gemini boxship through Suez in rare one-off Red Sea transit

17:14

UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

16:44

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

16:08

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

16:07

Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

16:06

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

16:03

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

16:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

16:00

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

15:11

US investor Wildcat tops Hanwha with $1.35bn bid for shipbuilder Austal USA

15:08

Svitzer orders six more tugs in China

15:06

Dynagas says EU carve-out keeps Russian LNG charters running

15:04

China fuel multiplier could replace IMO cash rewards, marine fuel representative says

15:01

Singapore researchers propose fuel fingerprinting for IMO certification

14:00

Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

13:54

Chinese shipping platform launches Arctic weather routing for Hong Kong carrier

13:35

Marine vessel catches fire at Qatar’s Al Wakra harbour

13:10

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port deploys smart buoy for GPS-disrupted navigation

12:20

Passenger ship Baltic Star leaks oil at Swedish port after 2022 spill

11:04

South Korea launches council to shape mandatory IMO autonomous ship rules

10:45

APM Terminals enters exclusive talks on $2.78bn Nigeria deepwater port

10:30

18 maritime nations warn shadow fleet is undermining global shipping rules

10:27

Aramco’s Jazan refinery partially shut after Houthi strikes

09:58

US forces destroy five Iranian crude tankers after attempted missile attacks

2026 September 8

18:02

Greece and Japan target shipbuilding, port investment and IMO coordination

17:12

Indonesian state ship operator Pelni keeps ships sailing despite Krakatau eruption

17:04

IAA PortNews: Rosatom's own TSHD starts dredging operations at Port of Sabetta 

16:30

IAA PortNews: VNIRO RV completes king crab trawl survey in the Barents Sea

16:22

Dubai Police unveils drones that sample and spray oil spills in UAE

15:32

Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news