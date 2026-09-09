Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings has ordered four more firm 50,000-dwt MR product tankers at China’s CSSC Chengxi Shipyard, doubling its series at the yard to eight vessels, according to market sources familiar with the order.

The newbuildings are valued at more than $45m each, putting the total investment at around $180m or more, with deliveries expected in 2029 and 2030. Neither Schoeller nor Chengxi has publicly disclosed the contract price, detailed technical specifications or formal delivery schedule.

The repeat order follows Schoeller’s first four 50,000-dwt product tankers from Chengxi. Cape Bilbao joined the fleet in 2025, followed by Cape Bonny, Cape Brasilia and Cape Bowen in 2026. Schoeller also operates four 38,000-dwt product tankers — CB Adriatic, CB Baltic, CB Pacific and CB Caribic — delivered in 2019 and 2020.

The new order would take its existing product tanker fleet and firm newbuilding programme to 12 vessels, including eight 50,000-dwt Chengxi ships.

The first Chengxi series was ordered in 2023 and was valued at about $42m per vessel at the time.

Schoeller Holdings is a diversified investment group founded in Limassol, Cyprus, in 1978. Its activities include shipowning, shipmanagement and liner services, alongside aviation and hospitality, and it employs more than 14,000 people worldwide.

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard is a Chinese commercial shipbuilder within state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp, which is active in shipbuilding, marine equipment and related maritime businesses.