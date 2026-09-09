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2026 September 9   16:00

shipbuilding

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean’s fourth Icon-class cruise ship Hero of the Seas floated for the first time at Meyer Turku in Finland on 4 September, according to a company statement.  

The 250,800-GT, 365-metre vessel entered the water after more than 18 months of construction and is scheduled to debut from Miami in August 2027.  

More than 90m gallons of water were pumped into the building dock before Hero of the Seas was moved to the outfitting pier. Construction will continue there for almost another year.  

The project is slightly more than 60% complete and remains on schedule, Meyer Turku project manager Kalle Hyytiä said. Steel work has been completed and work is now shifting to outfitting and passenger areas.  

“Hero of the Seas is another important milestone in the long-standing partnership between Meyer Turku and Royal Caribbean,” Meyer Turku chief executive Casimir Lindholm said. He said consecutive Icon-class construction had allowed the yard and its partners to develop expertise, production processes and energy-efficient shipbuilding solutions.  

Royal Caribbean plans to deploy Hero of the Seas on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami. The vessel will have eight neighbourhoods, nine pools and 28 dining venues. Icon-class ships use liquefied natural gas as fuel.  

Royal Caribbean is a cruise brand owned by Royal Caribbean Group, whose portfolio also includes Celebrity Cruises and Silversea and a 50% interest in TUI Cruises. The group and its partner brands operated 71 ships as of 30 June 2026.  

Meyer Turku is a Finnish shipbuilding company operating the Turku shipyard. It has built 25 vessels for Royal Caribbean Group and holds confirmed orders for the sixth and seventh Icon-class ships, while a wider agreement gives the cruise group access to shipbuilding capacity at Turku through 2036. The yard’s confirmed order book extends to 2030.

Topics:

Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean

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