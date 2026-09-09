Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has formally started the implementation phase of a five-vessel project for the Philippine Coast Guard covering five 97-metre multi-role response vessels, according to a Philippine Department of Transportation statement.

The Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase III moved into implementation after a kick-off meeting at Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan from 24 to 28 August. The programme now covers detailed design, construction, testing and delivery of the five ships. The Philippine delegation was headed by Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Maritime Villamor Ventura Plan.

“The construction and delivery of five 97-meter MRRVs is a significant investment in the Philippine Coast Guard's capabilities,” Plan said.

The two sides also addressed technical, contractual, scheduling and operational risks that could affect project milestones. The vessels are intended for sustained offshore operations including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and environmental protection.

The project is backed by a ¥64.38bn ($420.1m) Japanese official development assistance loan agreed between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Philippine government in June 2024. The financing uses Special Terms for Economic Partnership, with Japanese shipbuilding technology to be used and the main contract tied to Japan. Delivery of the fifth vessel is scheduled for December 2028.

The Philippine Coast Guard has previously received 10 vessels of 44 metres and two of 97 metres with Japanese support. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding built the two existing 97-metre ships, BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Melchora Aquino. BRP Teresa Magbanua is 96.6 metres long, has a gross tonnage of 2,265 and a maximum speed of 24 knots.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding was established in 2018 and is wholly owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The Tokyo-based company undertakes ship engineering, design, construction and repair work covering ferries, cargo and passenger vessels, ro-ro ships, special-purpose vessels and patrol ships.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s Japanese parent company. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding succeeded its shipbuilding business when the subsidiary was established in 2018.