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2026 September 9   16:03

shipbuilding

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

Greece and Italy have signed an Implementing Arrangement to transfer two serving Italian Navy FREMM frigates, Carlo Bergamini and Virginio Fasan, to the Hellenic Navy through Fincantieri, according to a company statement.  

The agreement, signed in Rome on 8 September 2026, activates Greece’s acquisition of the two Bergamini-class ships and sets the framework for their transfer and support.  

The frigates are valued at about €460m ($533.6m) in their current condition. The overall spending ceiling is about €700m ($812m) once planned modifications, weapons and support are included.  Carlo Bergamini, a general-purpose frigate, is due to transfer in the first half of 2028.

Virginio Fasan, configured for anti-submarine warfare, is scheduled to follow in the first half of 2029.  Fincantieri will support the transfer and the vessels throughout their lifecycle. The arrangement also covers initial and long-term support, maintenance involving Greek industry and the integration of new systems.  

“The progress of the transfer process also creates new opportunities for industrial synergies between Fincantieri and the Greek industrial ecosystem, generating benefits across the supply chain,” Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero said.  

Greece is also considering the acquisition of another two FREMM frigates. The programme sits alongside four FDI frigates and the planned modernisation of the Hellenic Navy’s MEKO-class ships.  The two Fincantieri-built frigates are 144 metres long and displace about 6,700 tonnes. Carlo Bergamini entered service in 2012, while Virginio Fasan was delivered in December 2013.  

Fincantieri is an Italian state-controlled shipbuilding group and the sole supplier of major naval vessels to the Italian Navy. It operates 18 shipyards and employs more than 24,000 people. The group reported 2025 revenue of €9.19bn ($10.66bn) and a total backlog of €63.2bn ($73.31bn).

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