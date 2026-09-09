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2026 September 9   16:06

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected as preferred bidder for a THB 16.73bn ($509.3m) Royal Thai Navy contract covering one 4,000-ton-class frigate and integrated logistics support, according to a company regulatory filing.  

Hanwha was notified on 8 September and will now negotiate detailed contract terms with the navy. No final contract has been signed and the terms may still change.  

The shipbuilder valued the project at KRW 683.3bn ($511.4m) in its 9 September filing, using the 8 September exchange rate. The amount is equivalent to 5.3% of Hanwha Ocean’s KRW 12.7835tn ($9.57bn) consolidated revenue for 2025.  

The THB 16.73bn bid is firm and fixed, exempt from customs duties and inclusive of VAT and other taxes. It covers the frigate, systems and equipment, spares, tools, documentation, testing, fuel and lubricants, training, acceptance procedures, warranties and related support.  

Delivery is on DAP Incoterms 2020 terms, including transport and insurance to Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi, Thailand, or another location designated by the navy.  The Royal Thai Navy plans a detailed briefing on 18 September after the appeal period.  

Hanwha beat five other bidders: South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd of Singapore, Turkey’s Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletmeleri AŞ and TAIS Gemi İnşa ve Teknoloji AŞ, and Spain’s Navantia SA.  

The programme requires at least 20% of construction work on the first frigate to be carried out in Thailand and economic offsets worth at least 15% of the project value. For a second vessel, at least 30% of the hull structure would have to be built in Thailand.  

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