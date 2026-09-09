  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

2026 September 9   16:07

shipping

Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

Oil cargo transit costs through the Strait of Hormuz have surged into a $10m-$20m range as cargo and war-risk insurance premiums rise, according to Paul Bradshaw, a director at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).  

Speaking at the APPEC energy conference in Singapore on Wednesday, Bradshaw said cargo insurance could now reach 5% to 6% of a shipment’s value. “I have seen anywhere up to five, six percent,” he said, adding that the increase could add about $10m to cargo insurance costs.  

Additional war-risk premiums have risen from effectively zero to as much as 10% of cargo value, he said. The combined increase has pushed transit costs into the $10m-$20m range, while some market participants are choosing to operate without insurance.  

Bradshaw said more national oil companies are taking greater control of their shipping operations to manage costs and vessel movements during periods of heightened regional risk. At the same time, fewer shipowners are willing to accept the safety risks of trading through the region.  

The disruption is also pushing some cargoes onto longer and more complex routes, affecting freight economics and vessel availability.  

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 20.9m barrels per day in the first half of 2025, equivalent to about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption.  

ENOC was established in 1993 and is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai. The group operates across exploration and production, supply, trading and processing, terminals, fuel retail, aviation and petroleum products. It has more than 30 subsidiaries and serves customers in 60 markets.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Hapag-Lloyd sends Gemini boxship through Suez in rare one-off Red Sea transit

17:14

UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

16:44

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

16:08

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

16:06

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

16:03

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

16:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

16:00

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

15:12

Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

15:11

US investor Wildcat tops Hanwha with $1.35bn bid for shipbuilder Austal USA

15:08

Svitzer orders six more tugs in China

15:06

Dynagas says EU carve-out keeps Russian LNG charters running

15:04

China fuel multiplier could replace IMO cash rewards, marine fuel representative says

15:01

Singapore researchers propose fuel fingerprinting for IMO certification

14:00

Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

13:54

Chinese shipping platform launches Arctic weather routing for Hong Kong carrier

13:35

Marine vessel catches fire at Qatar’s Al Wakra harbour

13:10

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port deploys smart buoy for GPS-disrupted navigation

12:20

Passenger ship Baltic Star leaks oil at Swedish port after 2022 spill

11:04

South Korea launches council to shape mandatory IMO autonomous ship rules

10:45

APM Terminals enters exclusive talks on $2.78bn Nigeria deepwater port

10:30

18 maritime nations warn shadow fleet is undermining global shipping rules

10:27

Aramco’s Jazan refinery partially shut after Houthi strikes

09:58

US forces destroy five Iranian crude tankers after attempted missile attacks

2026 September 8

18:02

Greece and Japan target shipbuilding, port investment and IMO coordination

17:12

Indonesian state ship operator Pelni keeps ships sailing despite Krakatau eruption

17:04

IAA PortNews: Rosatom's own TSHD starts dredging operations at Port of Sabetta 

16:30

IAA PortNews: VNIRO RV completes king crab trawl survey in the Barents Sea

16:22

Dubai Police unveils drones that sample and spray oil spills in UAE

15:32

Maersk shifts $250 West Mediterranean-US and Canada surcharge to 7 October

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news