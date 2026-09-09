Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

Oil cargo transit costs through the Strait of Hormuz have surged into a $10m-$20m range as cargo and war-risk insurance premiums rise, according to Paul Bradshaw, a director at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Speaking at the APPEC energy conference in Singapore on Wednesday, Bradshaw said cargo insurance could now reach 5% to 6% of a shipment’s value. “I have seen anywhere up to five, six percent,” he said, adding that the increase could add about $10m to cargo insurance costs.

Additional war-risk premiums have risen from effectively zero to as much as 10% of cargo value, he said. The combined increase has pushed transit costs into the $10m-$20m range, while some market participants are choosing to operate without insurance.

Bradshaw said more national oil companies are taking greater control of their shipping operations to manage costs and vessel movements during periods of heightened regional risk. At the same time, fewer shipowners are willing to accept the safety risks of trading through the region.

The disruption is also pushing some cargoes onto longer and more complex routes, affecting freight economics and vessel availability.

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 20.9m barrels per day in the first half of 2025, equivalent to about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption.

ENOC was established in 1993 and is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai. The group operates across exploration and production, supply, trading and processing, terminals, fuel retail, aviation and petroleum products. It has more than 30 subsidiaries and serves customers in 60 markets.