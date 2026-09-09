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2026 September 9   16:08

shipbuilding

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

Indian state-owned shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has launched the 89.5-metre Sagar Manthan, an ocean research vessel designed to carry out scientific work at depths of up to 6,000 metres, according to a company statement.  

The Yard 3041 vessel was launched on 9 September at GRSE’s Rishi Bankim Shipyard in Kolkata and is being built for India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, which operates under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.  

GRSE signed the ₹8.4bn ($88.4m) contract in July 2024. Steel cutting took place on 29 November 2024 and the keel was laid on 8 April 2026, with delivery scheduled for 2028 following construction, system integration and sea trials.  

Sagar Manthan is 18.8 metres wide, has a gross tonnage of 5,900 and is designed for a speed of 14 knots at 90% maximum continuous rating.  

The vessel will conduct swath multibeam and geophysical seismic surveys, conductivity, temperature and depth profiling, water and biological sampling, seabed coring and grab sampling, rock dredging, atmospheric observations and surface and deep-sea mooring operations.  It will also support remotely operated vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles and carry dynamic positioning, multibeam bathymetry and multichannel seismic systems, along with onboard facilities for scientific analysis and data processing.  

Sagar Manthan is being built to Indian Register of Shipping and American Bureau of Shipping class requirements.  GRSE traces its origins to a vessel-repair workshop established in 1884 and was taken over by the Government of India in 1960. The Kolkata-based group’s core business is shipbuilding, including naval vessels, while it also builds specialised research and commercial ships.

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