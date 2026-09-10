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2026 September 10   06:42

accident

Five dead, 80-plus unaccounted for as Philippine ferry burns off Palawan

At least five people died and more than 80 were unaccounted for after Philippine passenger ferry June Aster caught fire off Coron, Palawan, on 9 September, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.  

The Atienza Interisland Ferries vessel was sailing from Baseco in Manila to Coron when the fire broke out at about 18:45, around 1.2 nautical miles northeast of Barangay Marcilla.  

June Aster’s manifest listed 134 people, comprising 117 passengers and 17 crew members.  An initial tally showed 42 people rescued — 38 passengers and four crew — while 87 remained unaccounted for. A later coast guard count put the number rescued at 43 as the search and rescue operation continued.  

“Just to make it clear, this is live data and may change as our search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said.  

Among the initial 42 survivors, six had been discharged from hospital, 33 remained under treatment and three were in critical condition. The three critically injured survivors were being treated at Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital.  

The Coast Guard deployed personnel from its Maritime Environmental Protection Unit and Special Operations Group. Patrol vessel BRP Suluan was sent from San Fernando, El Nido, to reinforce the operation.  

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, while authorities were monitoring for possible marine pollution. The names and nationalities of the dead or unaccounted-for people had not been publicly confirmed.  

June Aster sailings from Manila to Coron, El Nido and Liminangcong had been cancelled on 5 and 7 September because of adverse weather and sailing restrictions. No connection between those cancellations and the fire has been established.  

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