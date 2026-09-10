MSC takes lead in Asia-Europe direct links

MSC accounts for 40% of Asia-Europe direct port pairs served by a single carrier network, while 65% of all direct port pairs on the trade have no alliance overlap, according to Sea-Intelligence.

Only 21% of unique direct port pairs are shared by two carrier alliance networks. A further 9% are served by three networks, while just 5% receive direct connections from all four.

The figures show a highly segregated Asia-Europe network structure, with carrier alliances offering different direct port combinations rather than competing across identical routings.

MSC leads the 65% segment with no network overlap, followed by Ocean Alliance with 34%. Gemini Cooperation accounts for 16% of these exclusive port pairs and Premier Alliance for the remaining 10%.

Sea-Intelligence links MSC’s lead to its extensive standalone fleet, which allows the carrier to offer direct connections unavailable through rival alliance networks.

Ocean Alliance also maintains a broad direct-call network, while Premier Alliance’s smaller share of exclusive port pairs points to a more standardised network design on the trade.

Issue 781 of Sea-Intelligence’s Sunday Spotlight examines network specialisation on the Asia-Europe and Transpacific trades. The detailed percentages released for network overlap and exclusive port pairs relate to Asia-Europe.

MSC operates an extensive standalone fleet alongside the alliance networks included in the analysis.