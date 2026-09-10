  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MSC takes lead in Asia-Europe direct links

2026 September 10   07:14

shipping

MSC takes lead in Asia-Europe direct links

MSC accounts for 40% of Asia-Europe direct port pairs served by a single carrier network, while 65% of all direct port pairs on the trade have no alliance overlap, according to Sea-Intelligence.  

Only 21% of unique direct port pairs are shared by two carrier alliance networks. A further 9% are served by three networks, while just 5% receive direct connections from all four.  

The figures show a highly segregated Asia-Europe network structure, with carrier alliances offering different direct port combinations rather than competing across identical routings.  

MSC leads the 65% segment with no network overlap, followed by Ocean Alliance with 34%. Gemini Cooperation accounts for 16% of these exclusive port pairs and Premier Alliance for the remaining 10%.  

Sea-Intelligence links MSC’s lead to its extensive standalone fleet, which allows the carrier to offer direct connections unavailable through rival alliance networks.

Ocean Alliance also maintains a broad direct-call network, while Premier Alliance’s smaller share of exclusive port pairs points to a more standardised network design on the trade.  

Issue 781 of Sea-Intelligence’s Sunday Spotlight examines network specialisation on the Asia-Europe and Transpacific trades. The detailed percentages released for network overlap and exclusive port pairs relate to Asia-Europe.  

MSC operates an extensive standalone fleet alongside the alliance networks included in the analysis.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:07

Kazakhstan advances $1bn Caspian port hub with Chinese investor

09:37

Chinese carrier Sea Legend boxship reaches UK on first of eight Arctic sailings

08:27

Multiple merchant ships hit by disabling fire in Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

07:47

Japanese shipowner K Line names new Toho Gas LNG carrier in South Korea

07:44

Port of Los Angeles hits three-month record after 955,907-TEU August

07:40

Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Italy align on EU and IMO shipping carbon rules

07:27

Fuel and carbon costs could trigger 27,500-TEU boxship orders, Alphaliner says

07:24

DNV forecasts up to 208 LNG bunker ships by 2030

06:42

Five dead, 80-plus unaccounted for as Philippine ferry burns off Palawan

2026 September 9

18:04

Hapag-Lloyd sends Gemini boxship through Suez in rare one-off Red Sea transit

17:14

UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

16:44

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

16:08

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

16:07

Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

16:06

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

16:03

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

16:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

16:00

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

15:12

Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

15:11

US investor Wildcat tops Hanwha with $1.35bn bid for shipbuilder Austal USA

15:08

Svitzer orders six more tugs in China

15:06

Dynagas says EU carve-out keeps Russian LNG charters running

15:04

China fuel multiplier could replace IMO cash rewards, marine fuel representative says

15:01

Singapore researchers propose fuel fingerprinting for IMO certification

14:00

Yara opens Europe’s largest carbon capture plant in Netherlands

13:54

Chinese shipping platform launches Arctic weather routing for Hong Kong carrier

13:35

Marine vessel catches fire at Qatar’s Al Wakra harbour

13:10

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port deploys smart buoy for GPS-disrupted navigation

12:20

Passenger ship Baltic Star leaks oil at Swedish port after 2022 spill

11:04

South Korea launches council to shape mandatory IMO autonomous ship rules

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news