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2026 September 10   08:27

accident

Multiple merchant ships hit by disabling fire in Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

Several merchant vessels were hit by “disabling fire” in the northern Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, with casualties and environmental damage unconfirmed, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations Advisory 129-26.  

UKMTO received the report at 2215 UTC on 8 September and issued the advisory on 9 September. It did not identify the vessels, specify how many ships were affected or attribute the attacks to any party.  

A separate UKMTO warning concerned a vessel listing at anchor about 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates following a possible strike by an unidentified projectile.  

The Gibraltar-flagged 7,998-dwt products tanker Hercules Star, IMO 9916135, was separately hit while anchored off Dubai. One seafarer was killed and another was missing, while the remaining crew were accounted for.  

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm one fatality,” Peninsula said. The company did not disclose the names or nationalities of the dead and missing seafarers. There is no public confirmation that Hercules Star was the vessel covered by the Port Rashid warning.  

The Panama-flagged 302,477-dwt VLCC New Andros, IMO 9294252, was also struck in Iraqi territorial waters at about 0600 local time on 9 September while carrying about 2m barrels of Iraqi fuel oil.  The tanker suffered minor hull damage. None of its 22 crew were injured and no cargo leaked. Two Greek nationals — the captain and chief engineer — were on board and were safe and in good health.  The cause remains unconfirmed. The incident was initially treated as a drone strike, while Iraq’s oil ministry later said only that the vessel had been hit by an unknown source. There is no public confirmation that New Andros was among the vessels covered by Advisory 129-26.  

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