Chinese carrier Sea Legend boxship reaches UK on first of eight Arctic sailings

The Liberian-flagged 1,740-TEU Dubai Tower has reached Teesport in northeast England on the first of eight Arctic sailings planned by Hong Kong-incorporated Sea Legend Line for 2026, according to information supplied by Sea Legend.

The containership arrived on 9 September after leaving Ningbo-Zhoushan on 15 August, calling at Shanghai, Taicang and Qingdao and departing China from Qingdao on 19 August for the Northern Sea Route.

Dubai Tower carried 1,370 TEU, including energy-storage equipment, batteries and other manufactured goods. Zhejiang exporters accounted for 56% of the cargo. Sea Legend plans eight sailings between mid-August and early October during the Arctic navigation season.

Its original European schedule identified Felixstowe as the main UK call, with Rotterdam, Hamburg and ports in Poland also included. Teesport was not initially listed as a call for Dubai Tower.

Chinese shipping operator NewNew Shipping Line is separately testing a sea-and-rail logistics chain through Murmansk. The Chinese-flagged Xin Xin Hai 1 discharged 502 containers of automotive components at Murmansk Commercial Sea Port for onward rail transport to Central Russia. The vessel then shifted to Murmansk Bulk Terminal and loaded 26,400 tonnes of potash fertiliser for Southeast Asia. By 8 September, 227 of the imported containers had left Murmansk.

The operation remains a test logistics voyage, with its commercial viability to be assessed after the full transport cycle is completed.

Sea Legend Line Limited was incorporated in Hong Kong in June 2024 and provides shipping and cross-border logistics services. Its network includes the China-Europe Arctic Express.

NewNew Shipping is a China-based shipping and logistics operator whose core network focuses on China-Russia trade.

Port Alliance is the management group overseeing Murmansk Commercial Sea Port and Murmansk Bulk Terminal.