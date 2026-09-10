Fuel and carbon costs could trigger 27,500-TEU boxship orders, Alphaliner says

Major container lines could turn to ships of around 27,500 TEU as rising fuel costs and carbon charges increase pressure on operating economics, according to Alphaliner.

The move would break through the roughly 24,000-TEU ceiling that has defined the largest containerships for about a decade.

Alphaliner sees the strongest economic case on long-haul east-west trades, where carrying more containers on each sailing could become increasingly attractive as fuel and emissions costs rise.

The analyst has modelled a vessel of more than 27,000 TEU measuring about 414 metres long and 63.3 metres wide. The LNG dual-fuel design would operate at 18 knots or less and use a fuller hull, higher lashing bridges capable of carrying 13 tiers of high-cube containers on deck and additional container space above the forecastle.

Alphaliner estimates that the ship could consume only marginally more fuel than a 20,500-TEU containership built in 2017 while offering around 7,000 TEU of additional capacity, reducing fuel consumption per container carried.

The study follows an earlier Alphaliner concept for a ship of more than 425 metres, one cargo hold, or two 40-foot bays, longer than the largest existing megamax vessels.

Global containership capacity has increased 47% from 23.2m TEU at the start of 2020 to 34.1m TEU. By 2030, most of the largest carriers could have sufficient scale to deploy at least one full set of next-generation vessels on major east-west routes.

Maersk could have more to gain from moving early because its Gemini Cooperation network concentrates mainline calls at a relatively small number of hubs and uses feeder services for secondary ports. The Danish carrier will also eventually need to replace its Emma-class ships built between 2006 and 2008.

No carrier has announced an order for a 27,500-TEU vessel, leaving the proposal as an economic and technical scenario rather than a confirmed newbuilding programme.

Alphaliner is a liner-shipping market intelligence and data service covering container fleets, orderbooks, carrier networks, vessels, ports and terminals, and forms part of AXSMarine’s shipping data and analytics business. AXSMarine provides maritime data and analytical services.