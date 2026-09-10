Port of Los Angeles hits three-month record after 955,907-TEU August

The Port of Los Angeles completed the busiest three-month stretch in its history after handling 955,907 TEU in August, with June-through-August volumes exceeding 2.9m TEU, according to a port statement.

August throughput was 6% above the five-year average for the month and roughly level with August 2025. Loaded imports reached 500,302 TEU, nearly unchanged year on year and 7% above the five-year August average. Loaded exports fell 9% to 115,561 TEU, while empty-container traffic increased 4% to 340,044 TEU.

The record run began with 1,002,734 TEU in June, the busiest June in the port’s 118-year history. July followed with 960,464 TEU, the second-highest July volume on record. The June-to-August total surpassed the previous three-month record set during the Covid-era container shipping boom.

“We’ve put together an exceptionally strong summer in Los Angeles,” executive director Gene Seroka said. Resilient consumer demand, early holiday shipments and a broad cargo mix supported the summer volumes. Retailers moved a substantial share of holiday merchandise into the US earlier than usual amid uncertainty over tariffs, fuel prices and supply-chain disruptions.

The port handled just over 7m TEU in the first eight months of 2026, up 1.5% from the same period of 2025 and 5% above its five-year pace. Seroka said September was also shaping up to be a strong month.

He said trans-Pacific freight rates to the US West Coast can favour East Coast routings, but faster container movements through Los Angeles and onto rail can improve the economics for cargo bound for inland US markets.

The Port of Los Angeles, formally the Los Angeles Harbor Department, is a department of the City of Los Angeles operating under a landlord-port model with more than 200 leaseholders. It covers 7,500 acres along 43 miles of waterfront and handled 10.2m TEU in 2025, its third-busiest calendar year.